Strong showing for Longwood at first spring track meet Published 8:53 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

One track meet down, the future to go for Longwood outdoor track. The Lancers broke the seal on their spring track season on Saturday afternoon with an indoor meet at the Liberty Open.

Clinton Clancy broke the program record for the program indoor mile, as the cross country team has had runners compete in distance events in the past. This spring, though, the Lancers will compete in their first Big South Championship.

The spring track results

The youthful Lancers, who featured plenty of freshmen and sophomores making their collegiate debuts, showed strong.

Clancy clocked a 4:28 in the mile, finishing 27th in the 124 runner field, and his time knocked 16 seconds off the previous best time run by a Lancer at an indoor meet.

On the women’s side, Sam Bolen started strong with a solid finish in the mile with a 5:26.83, and Priscilla Keller was only eight seconds behind her at 5:34.12.

Ayden Stewart made his Longwood debut, and he practically flew around the track in the 500 meter dash. The freshman finished third overall with a school-record time of 1:07.30, second among collegiate competition, as Olympian David Kendziera was one of two people ahead of him. Charlie Adams also had a personal best of 1:12.42 in the same event.

Xavier Moss advanced to the 60 meter dash semifinals, and he ran a 7.05 in the 60 meters. In the women’s 60 meter dash, Trinity Smith ran a personal best of 8.11.

In the 800 meters, Christian Reid ran a 2:02.53 for a solid result.

Justin Goode set a personal best in the 400 meters with a 53.16, and Lilliana Arevalo broke the school record in the women’s 400 meters with a 1:03.52.

In the 200 meters, Stewart set the school mark at 23.16, and Arevalo had a personal best of 27.74.

“Solid opener and rust buster for the team,” said Longwood Head Coach Brooke Craig. “At this point in the season, we weren’t expecting any prs but just to establish a baseline. The team walked away with a handful of prs and established school records.”

What’s next for Longwood?

The Lancers are back on the track when they head to the Virginia Tech Challenge. The indoor meet will be Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 in Blacksburg.