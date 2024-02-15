Spelling Bee winners crowned for Buckingham County Schools Published 11:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

We now have a champion and a runner-up in the spelling bee for Buckingham County Public Schools. This year’s division Spelling Bee runner-up is Chance Garrett and the Spelling Bee Champion is Bailey Gentry. Bailey will now go on to compete next month in the regional spelling bee, hosted in Richmond by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“They all did an amazing job and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” school district officials said in a statement. “We wish (Bailey) the best of luck and know she will represent us well.”