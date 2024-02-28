Sheriff Kidd details what happened with Star Motel standoff Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

It started as a fight between two people who knew each other. That’s how Buckingham County Sheriff Billy Kidd explained the beginning of Tuesday afternoon’s incident at the Star Motel that drew attention across social media. Shortly afterward, residents were being asked to avoid the area, as a standoff was in progress.

According to a statement from Sheriff Kidd, the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, saying there had been an altercation at the Star Motel “between two parties known to each other” in a room. Buckingham deputies arrived soon after at the motel, located at 14923 N. James Madison Highway. That fight was settled before deputies arrived, but one of the people in that room was identified as a wanted man, Nicholas Stephen Moss.

According to Kidd, Moss had failed to appear in court on an abduction charge and also violated parole. He has also been charged with abduction, malicious wounding, strangulation and assault and battery.

“The deputy obtained his cell number and called him to try to convince him to turn himself in,” Kidd said. It was at this time that Moss “indicated that he was in the motel room and if we tried to come in, he would shoot himself.”

At that point, Kidd asked for assistance from the Virginia State Police Tactical Team, letting them know there was a subject who had barricaded himself in his room and was possibly armed.

Sheriff’s deputies made contact with people staying in rooms on both sides of Moss’s room, Kidd said, and had those people all leave the area.

Star Motel aftermath, Moss is a fugitive

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team arrived and entered the room shortly before 5 p.m., Kidd said. At that point, he said, “the room was vacant. It turns out he was not in the room at all, but better to be safe than sorry!”

Kidd said this was an isolated incident “and there were no threats to the public”. He added that the situation is actively under investigation. Moss is considered to be a fugitive at this time. He stands 6’1 and weighs an estimated 300 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.