Published 9:20 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Rupert S. Ferguson, 96, went to his eternal home on Feb. 15. He was the son of Sylvanus and Blanche Addleman Ferguson. He rejoices to join his loving wife, Doris Wiglesworth Ferguson; his brother, Richard Harold Ferguson and sister-in-law, Edna Ferguson, who went on before to pave the way.

He will be greatly missed by his many cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. He was a WWII Army Veteran and a retired Computer Specialist with DGSC/Bellwood.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Morrissett Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.: Visitation; 11 a.m.: Service; Noon: Reception). Graveside service at Dale Memorial Park will be on Monday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Branch’s Baptist Church is suggested.