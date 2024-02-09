Robert Harold ‘Bobby’ Snoddy Jr. Published 5:50 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Robert Harold “Bobby” Snoddy Jr. passed away on Thursday, Feb. 1. He is best remembered as a loving father and grandfather, talented musician (“The Brandy Band”) and legacy farmer of Mill Creek Farm (where he was born on May 14, 1953).

He leaves behind his mother, Evelyn Nicholas; siblings, Mattie Land (Ray), David (Cindy) and Dean (Debbie); devoted children, Joe (Suzanne), Jeff (Andrea) and Sarah “Lucy” (Jared); grandchildren, Sarah Jordan Carlton (Noah), Ryan, Wesley, Thomas, Benjamin, Brandy Snyder (Dakota), Christian, Dylan Purviance and Zachary Snoddy, and great-grandchildren, Miles Carlton and Cooper Snyder.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. The family appreciates your well wishes and prayers.