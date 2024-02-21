Road work around the region Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Work continues on the Farmville Highway roundabout project in Charlotte County. Meanwhile, another roundabout is going up in Cumberland, this time at the intersection of Route 45 and Route 690. Also around the region, highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues.

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

• Route 131 (Old Courthouse Rd.) from Route 460 BUS (Confederate Blvd.) to Route 460 Bypass (Richmond Highway) – Route 131 Reconstruction. Traffic shift was put in place on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Lane closures expected. Use caution. Estimated completion January, 2025.

• Note district-wide activities above.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Note district-wide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Route 15 (Farmville Highway) at Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) – Roundabout project. Change in traffic pattern now in place allowing two-way movement along Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) and a stop condition for Rte. 15 (Farmville Highway) southbound traffic. The on-ramps from Route 15 to the Route 15/360 (Kings Highway) and the off-ramp from Route 15/360 (Kings Highway) to Route 15 are closed to traffic. Message boards and detour signage will alert motorists to the change and direct traffic along the detour. Estimated overall project completion October 2024.

• Route 701 (Thorntons Mill Road) – Debris removal. Route 701 (Thorntons Mill Road) is closed from Route 691 (Tower Road) to Route 615 (Rolling Hill Road) due to debris removal. A detour with signs is in place. Estimated completion March 22, 2024.

• Note district-wide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 45 (Cartersville Rd.) at Route 690 (Columbia Rd.) – Roundabout Project. Shoulder and lane closures expected. Use caution. Estimated completion November 2024. Please note district-wide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 665 (Worsham Road) – Bridge Replacement. Route 665 (Worsham Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 15 (Farmville Road) to the intersection of Route 630 (Redd Shop Road) from 1/29/2024 – 5/31/2024. A detour with signs will be in effect, using Route 15 to Route 628 (Granite Falls Blvd.) to Route 630 (Oak Ridge Road) back to Route 665. Please note district-wide activities above.