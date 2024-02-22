Raider teams qualify for Ranger competition Published 2:41 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

The Buckingham Raiders were at West Brunswick High School in Shallotte, North Carolina to start off their 2024 season earlier this month. Both the Male and Co-Ed Teams have now both qualified for Best of the Best Raider to be held at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield on March 23. The Male Division led by Senior Alex Boyles would take the trophy in the following events: First place in Rope Bridge and Truck Pull and Second place in Logistics Relay, 5KM run, Team Physical Fitness Challenge and would place Second overall in the Male Division at West Brunswick High School.

The Co-Ed Division led by Senior Caroline Browning would take the trophy in the following events, second in Rope Bridge and third in the 5KM run and would place third overall at West Brunswick High School. Pictured are, from left, Cole Wells, Alex Boyles, John Leonard, Caroline Browning, Rylynn Morris, Nathan Beydler and Eli Smith. Back row, Tyler Selzer, Jacson Clough, Ben Dorrier, Luke Sayer, Tristan Miller, Jarmain Kasarani, Adele Sayer, Christian Mendez, Jermain Battle, Christian Portllio and Gabby Mondragon.