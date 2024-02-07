Prospect man faces multiple charges after police chase Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

A Prospect man faces multiple charges, after a police chase that reached speeds of 80 mph at times on Monday. Virginia State Police (VSP) announced on Wednesday they had arrested and charged 31-year-old Antoni Hoke with eluding police, driving on a suspended or revoked license and reckless driving. VSP officials said that “numerous traffic offenses” would be added to the list as well.

The charges stem from an incident that drew the attention of Farmville and Prince Edward County residents Monday night. At 6:05 p.m. Monday, state troopers initiated a traffic stop on the Prospect man at the corner of Route 307 and Route 460.

“As the trooper exited his vehicle, the suspect sped off onto Route 460 westbound,” said VSP Public Relations Manager Matthew Demlein. “The suspect vehicle at times reached speeds of 80 mph.”

Email newsletter signup

Now here’s where the chase caught attention. Demlein said that Hoke exited Route 460 at the Business Route 460 exit in Farmville, made a U-turn at Milnwood Road and then proceeded to go east on the westbound exit ramp back to Route 460.

“The pursuit was discontinued at this point to avoid law enforcement also going the wrong way on the exit ramp,” Demlein said.

However, that’s not where the case ended, as the suspect apparently didn’t travel far. Troopers spotted the same vehicle on Tuesday, Feb.6, at a business in the town of Farmville. Hoke was later arrested at his residence and is currently being held at Piedmont Regional Jail.