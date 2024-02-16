Phyllis Ballowe Justus Published 4:03 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Phyllis Ballowe Justus, 80 of Farmville, passed peacefully at her home on Sunday, Feb. 11. She was born March 22, 1943 in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Charles and Ruby Duncan Ballowe. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard M. “Buddy” Justus.

Phyllis retired as a lieutenant for the Virginia Department of Corrections with over 28 years of service, all spent at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women. She was a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church in Dillwyn. Phyllis enjoyed her time spent fishing with Buddy, traveling to visit friends and family in Tennessee; and in later years watching game shows, professional baseball especially the Atlanta Braves and college basketball, no matter the team.

Phyllis is survived by her two sons, Richard S. Justus (Becky) and Kevin C. Justus (Laurie); sister, Nancy Taylor; brother, Donald Ballowe (Wanda); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Darin E. Justus and five brothers, Kenneth, Athel , Billy, Ronald and Franklin Ballowe.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice. Family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 18, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn.