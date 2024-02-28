Oscar Tinsley “Bud” Whitten Jr. Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Oscar Tinsley “Bud” Whitten Jr., 83 of Dillwyn, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 25. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Blanche Whitten; his parents, Oscar Whitten and Mabel Hines.

Oscar is survived by his son, Robert (Robin); daughter, Virginia Whitten; grandsons, Gary Lee (Megan) and Michael Rojas; granddaughter, Rebecca Whitten, along with several great grandchildren and stepson, Jeff Conley. He is also survived by his brothers, Joseph Whitten (Lila), Danny Whitten and Kenny Whitten (Ann); sisters, Mattie Shifflet, Debbie White, Frieda Crews(Robbie) and Denise Thompson (Mitch) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Oscar was a retired master electrician. He was a member of several equine clubs. He was an avid hunter and hounds man. Bud loved providing wagon rides in the community and special events with his white mules, Andy and Mae. They were loved by everyone that met them. Funeral service will be held March 2, at 2 p.m. at Mulberry Grove Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends, March 1, 2024 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home.