New Canton man faces drug, firearm charges after recent incident Published 10:54 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

A 39-year-old New Canton man faces multiple drug and firearm charges, after a situation that took place Wednesday in Albemarle County.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, Virginia State Police (VSP) troopers tried to pull over a 2011 Chevy Silverado on a traffic stop. This happened in the 1200 block of 5th Street in Albemarle County. It didn’t exactly work. The driver of the Chevy refused to stop, ramming a VSP patrol vehicle before speeding off. Troopers pursued the Silverado, following the vehicle as it merged onto Interstate 64. Eventually, multiple troopers were able to position their vehicles around the Silverado to force it to stop.

Once he pulled over, troopers arrested the Silverado’s driver, Antwan M. Maxie. VSP officials said that troopers found a handgun, cocaine and fentanyl inside the vehicle. As a result of everything that happened Wednesday, Maxie now faces three counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drug third or subsequent offense, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II drug, one count of eluding law enforcement, one count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of hit-and-run.

VSP officials say that troopers took the New Canton man into custody, before sending Maxie to UVA Medical Center to get treatment for what they described as minor injuries. Maxie was later transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

VSP officials say the incident remains under investigation. No law enforcement personnel were injured.