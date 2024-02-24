Multiple people hospitalized after ‘domestic incident’ in Green Bay Published 12:57 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

Multiple people are in the hospital, being treated with what Prince Edward County sheriff’s deputies are calling life-threatening wounds, after an incident early Saturday morning in Green Bay.

Deputies were called out to the 200 block of Twin Bridges Road right after 1 a.m., responding to what’s been labeled as a domestic incident. One man was shot, with the bullet hitting him in the chest. Another man and woman were both stabbed during the altercation.

Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps said the two men were taken to Centra Southside Community Hospital by Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue, with life-threatening wounds. The gunshot victim was later taken to a Richmond hospital.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” Epps said in a statement released on the department’s Facebook page.

He added that charges are pending at this time and the Green Bay case is still an active investigation.