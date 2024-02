Moton Museum receives gift from DAR Published 2:32 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

The Judith Randolph-Longwood (JR-L) Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution, recently donated to the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville. The museum “is the national center for the study of Civil Rights in Education.” Pictured are, from left, JR-L Treasurer Mary Hunter Gallalee; Quadarra Walker, Guest Services Associate, Moton Museum and Margaret Atkins, JR-L Regent.