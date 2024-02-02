Mayor Brian Vincent appointed to Small Cities Council Published 1:20 am Friday, February 2, 2024

Farmville will be represented now on a national council. The Small Cities and University Communities Council announced this week that Farmville Mayor Brian Vincent has been appointed to the group.

The Small Cities Council, organized by the National League of Cities, is open to any municipal officials from areas with populations of 50,000 or less. The goal here is to share ideas and creative solutions to challenges each area faces. Vincent has been elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities.

“Serving on both the Small Cities Council and the University Communities Council will give me the opportunity to share ideas with local leaders from across the country who share common concerns,” Vincent said. “We can then endeavor to develop and advocate for resources that will benefit not only our home communities, but communities across this country that are similar. Every move I make is done with the mindset of bringing good ideas home in service to Farmville and Southside Virginia. I’m honored that NLC President Mayor-Elect David Sander has appointed me to these NLC councils.”

What does Small Cities Council do?

As a member of NLC’s Small Cities Council and University Communities Council, Vincent will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“Our member councils play an integral role in NLC’s work, bringing local leaders together to share ideas and inform NLC policy about the issues and challenges facing every kind of community in America,” said NLC President and Mayor-Elect of Rancho Cordova, CA, David Sander. “I’m excited to have Mayor Vincent serve on NLC’s Small Cities Council and University Communities Council. The councils will ensure that all of our cities, towns and villages have access to ideas and resources they can use to thrive.”