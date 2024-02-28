Marie Finch Metcalf Published 9:05 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Marie Finch Metcalf died Saturday morning, Feb. 24. She was born Jan. 23, 1932, one of the nine children born to Moddie Meadows and William Finch of Prince Edward County.

Mrs. Metcalf loved growing up on the family farm. She worked in the tobacco and corn fields, in the garden, and in the house, where cooking was by wood stove and washing clothes required the old style washboard.

Later in life she and her husband, George Metcalf, were able to move back to “the homeplace” where she lived for the last 23 years. As a homemaker and partner in farming, she had her own garden full of vegetables and strawberries and of course cucumbers for homemade pickling. She adored the cows raised with her husband and delighted in the fact that they would follow her into the pen when others couldn’t get them corralled.

Known for her meticulous housekeeping, and her yummy baking, she loved to have family gatherings in her home. Celebrating birthdays, Sunday dinners, Thursday night suppers or coffee and dessert were some of her favorites. She baked pound cakes, sweet potato pies and homemade rolls even at 90 years old.

She was a longtime member of Spring Creek Baptist Church and loved the many community gatherings for sunrise services, reunions, revivals and especially musical events. She supported the Darlington Heights Fire Department and loved the gatherings of family and friends for music there as well.

Marie Metcalf was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, George, and her son, Ronnie Metcalf.

She is survived by Ronnie’s wife, Sharon; grandson, Ron (Beth); and great-grandchildren, MaKenzie and Kole as well as her daughter, Cheryle Dixon (Jerry); grandson, Harry (Ashley); great-granddaughter, Finch; and granddaughter, Stacy Dixon (fiancé Evan Holder). She is also survived by her three dear sisters, Esther Coleman, Dot Piano and Lois Bowles, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, March 1, at 11 a.m. at Shorter Funeral Home with a visitation before the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Spring Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Creek Baptist Church or the Darlington Heights Fire Department.

Shorter Funeral Home, Farmville, is serving the family.