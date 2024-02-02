Lucy Carson named chair of School Board Association Published 12:56 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Lucy Carson, the Chair of the Prince Edward County School Board, recently achieved another significant milestone by being elected as the Chair of the Southern Region of the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA). The Southern Region of VSBA consists of 12 school divisions and Carson’s election highlights her continued dedication to educational leadership.

Carson has been a member of the PECPS school board since 2017, demonstrating a commitment to the enhancement of Prince Edward County Public Schools. Serving as the board chair since 2021, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape in the region. Carson is a retired educator who served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in the district. Currently, she works at the Longwood Center for Visual Arts as a program coordinator.

Officials from Prince Edward schools said in a statement that the recent appointment is “a testament to Carson’s exemplary leadership, having been elected to various leadership roles throughout her career. Her enduring commitment to Prince Edward County Public Schools and the entire commonwealth is truly commendable. Her expertise and passion for educational advancement will undoubtedly contribute to the association’s continued success. We are confident that her leadership will continue to positively impact education in our region and beyond.”