Longwood track prepares for spring Published 10:06 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Last weekend, Longwood track continued to prepare for the spring season, with runners up and down the lineup adding new personal bests and setting program marks at the Virginia Tech Challenge.

Samantha Bolen set a new program record for the indoor mile, and both Distance Medley Relay teams set the school records in exciting races that went down to the wire.

Detailing the races

In the mile, Bolen ran a 5:23.68, which topped the previous program best by 0.11 seconds and was her personal best as well.

The women’s DMR teams competed against Radford, and the men’s DMR teams competed against each other in a spirited race that saw the two separated by just 19 seconds.

In the triple jump, Matthew Fitzner finished second, in between two Appalachian State jumpers, with a 13.46 that would rank fourth currently in the Big South.

Among the sprinters, Trinith Smith set a couple of personal bests. In the 60 meters, she clocked back-to-back personal bests, including an 8.02 in the finals to finish fifth, her best time. She also had a personal best of 26.76 in the 200m and finished 10th of 14 runners.

Lilliana Arevalo also had a personal best in the 200 meters at 27.63.

Logan Macklin made his collegiate debut and posted a 1:28.67 in the 600 meters to finish third in the event.

Cullen Carter, Ayden Stewart and Jada Fyffe all had personal bests in the 60 meters. and Charlie Adams and Connor Williams had personal high marks in the 600 meters. Carter, Justin Goode, Xavier Moss and Fyffe all set personal bests in the 200 meters as well.

In the men’s 3K, Benjamin Goulet, Ethan Pettyjohn, Alec Daniel and Misha Wiley all finished ahead of the program’s indoor 3K record set by Nicholas Howell.

Coming up next

Longwood opens the outdoor track season in a month when they travel to the Fred Hardy Invitational on March 22 in Richmond.