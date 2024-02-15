Lancers tennis team earns season’s first win Published 10:20 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Longwood men’s tennis team earned its first win of the season Thursday with a 6-1 victory over Coppin State at the Watkins Tennis Bubble.

The Lancers swept doubles as Timéo Puech and Alejandro Hernandez topped Harsh Kheterpal and Vansh Kapoor, 6-4, on court one, Alejandro Uribe and Petar Belosevic defeated Liam Murtaugh and Rick Nieke 7-6 (4) at No. 2 and Luis Reis and Seva Rusin beat Ulugbek Abdurakhmonov and Kwaku Agyeman on court three.

Gary Huang won, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1 singles against Kapoor before Belosevic beat Nieke, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 3.

Uribe won, 6-3, 6-2, against Murtaugh at No. 4. Rusin then won in three sets over Kheterpal on court two. Reis made it 6-0 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Abdurakhmonov on No. 6. Coppin State got on the board with a three-set win from Agyeman versus Lorenzo Meschini, for the final margin.

The Lancers improve to 1-2 on the season with the win. Longwood returns to action at Hampton Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.