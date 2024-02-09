Katharine N. Gammon Published 6:49 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

January 1, 1954 – February 6, 2024

Katharine N. Gammon, 70 of Highland Springs, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 6. She was surrounded by family and her beloved dog, Cody.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Cordelia Newman and her father, Syndor Crenshaw Newman Jr.

She is survived by the love of her life, Darnley (Donny) B. Gammon III; three children, Heather Wheeler (Wayne) of Mechanicville, Jennifer Ammons (Anthony) of Highland Springs and Brad Ammons (Kimberly) of Aylett; nine grandchildren, Seth Hall of Mechanicsville, Hannah Hall of Richmond, Brianna Wheeler of Mechanicsville, Bronwyn Wilhite of Tampa, Florida, Ava and Willow of Highland Springs, Kyli Holt of Richmond, Everleigh and Emersyn of Aylett; her siblings, Tobie Pierce of Texas, Sydnor C. Newman III (Lynn) of New Kent and sister, Debbie P. Candler (Rocky) of New Kent; and her lifelong friend, Carolyn Powell of Farmville.

Kathy graduated from Marymount High School in 1972. She had a long career with Virginia Surgical Associates, PC for thirty- nine years and retired there as a certified coding specialist. She was a faithful Christian and devoted member of Pole Green Church of Christ and Compass Christian Church. In addition to loving and serving her Lord, she cherished time spent with her family and beloved pets. She enjoyed art, painting, reading, nature, tending to her plants and flowers, and trips to the beach and the river. Her husband, children, grandchildren, and long-time friends were her everything.

There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 11, at Compass Christian Church, 8137 Liberty Circle, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Compass Christian Church Building Fund at https://www.compasschristianchurch.com.