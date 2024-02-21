Joyce Marguerite Spencer Published 9:05 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Joyce Marguerite Spencer, 90 of Buckingham, joined her beloved Lord and Savior on Feb. 18, joining her devoted husband of 47 years, Whitcomb Pratt Spencer. She was born Tuesday, June 27, 1933 at home in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Mary M. Jones Baird and Harvey Lee Baird.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by 11 sisters, Sarah Frances B. Harvey, Pearl B. Davis, Elsie B. Nicholas Hershberger, Mary Elizabeth B. Edwards, Katherine Gladys Baird, Tempie B. Bailey, Valerie B. Nicholas, Courtney Clarke Baird and Myrtle B. Marshall, Marvin B. Brocken, Elma Lucinda Baird Wheeler and Beverly B. Ballard and two brothers, Charlie William Baird and James Harvey Baird.

Joyce was a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church, where she attended as a child. Joyce and Whit lived in Buckingham Courthouse in their early marriage. The two decided to take a huge undertaking of renovating the home on Dixie Farm. It was in such bad condition, it was made into a barn storing hay. The home turned out to be beautiful. They lived there a great many years enjoying decorating it with antiques. Eventually they moved to a smaller property in Farmville after retirement.

After Whitcomb’s passing, Joyce moved back to Buckingham.

For many years Joyce owned and operated a beauty shop. After moving on into retirement, she would spend a few days a week doing hair at a local nursing home. She enjoyed that for many years as it made the elderly so thankful to feel pretty again.

The extended family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and the numerous, compassionate staff at The Woodlands in Farmville, where she spent about 10 years as a resident and later on in the assisted living area. The family is so grateful to have had so many kind people who showed Joyce love and strove to meet all of her needs.

A funeral service for Joyce will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. at St. Andrews Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, where many of Joyce’s loved ones are buried. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Bob Murphy, 500 Woodyard Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936.