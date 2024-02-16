Jan Eric Drolshagen Published 5:01 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

It is with most heartfelt regret that we share news of the passing of Jan Eric Drolshagen. Jan entered into the arms of the Lord Sunday evening, Feb. 4. He was 69 years old.

Born to John and Esther Drolshagen in Toledo, Ohio, he is survived by his ‘Liebchen’, Lisa; his loving daughters, Carrie and Candace; his precious grandchildren, Rowan, Treyson and Talia; siblings, Jeffrey and Richard; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

He will be much missed by his family and an enormous number of friends, for he had an amazing way of making strangers into friends. A cabinet maker by trade in his recent years, Jan never shied away from trying his hand at anything that piqued his interest. Mini farming, gardening, wine making, beer brewing, bourbon tasting, cigar smoking, lamb roasting and pickling, to name a few. He loved to gather people together for great conversation, food and growing friendships. Dillwyn may be a bit lonely without him, as will his family and the many strangers who became his friends. I pray that the many fond memories overshadow our sadness as we go on day by day missing you, Yonnie.