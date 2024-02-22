Herald News Briefs: Light on West Third still needs some work Published 1:05 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Yes, the traffic light is working at the corner of West Third and North streets in Farmville. But it’s not completely fixed just yet.

As a reminder, at 7:53 a.m. on Sept. 27, the Farmville Police Department received a call about a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North and Third streets. At the scene, they found a single vehicle, a Hummer, had crashed into a traffic light, causing the attached pole to fall into the roadway. That pole has since been removed. In a creative solution, because these older poles are hard to find, Public Works staff turned the existing pole at the intersection, where it will function like the previous one.

But as we mentioned, the light on the corner of West Third is not completely fixed.

“It is working on a loop for right now, because we are waiting on the equipment,” said Farmville Town Manager Scott Davis. He explained that all Farmville intersections and traffic lights operate on cameras, triggered by movement. But the town hasn’t got the camera equipment in yet, so the light is on a set timed loop.

“So if you hear ‘I’ve been sitting there’ [from people], that’s why,” Davis said. “It’s on a set time until we can get that other equipment in, which has been ordered.”

Prince Edward students earn recognition

And now it’s time to spotlight a few more college students from Prince Edward County. Coastal Carolina University released its President’s List and Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester late last week.

To make the Dean’s List, a student needs a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Rice resident Kaitlyn Morgan was included among those who earned the recognition. The same goes for Rice resident Tyler Harris, who made the President’s List at Coastal. To do that, a student has to achieve a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.

Hampden-Sydney rises back up

Some great news today for the men’s basketball team at Hampden-Sydney College. The Tigers are once again No. 1 in the nation according to the Division III rankings released on Monday. They moved up one spot from No. 2.

This will mark the sixth week this season at No. 1 for the Garnet & Grey, which have been ranked now among the Top Five for nine of 11 weeks during the 2023-24 season. Hampden-Sydney finished the regular season at 23-2, including 14-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), and earned 619 points in this week’s poll, including 21 of 25 first-place votes.

The top-ranked Tigers are followed among the Top 10 by fellow ODAC member Randolph-Macon (22-3) at No. 2 with 587 points, John Carroll (OH) (23-2) at No. 3, Trinity (CT) (24-1) at No. 4, Oswego State (NY) (24-1) at No. 5.

VDOT closure continues through May

It’s gonna be a while before the Worsham Road bridge is reopened. We’ve had people ask how long the repair work is going to take. The answer? A couple more months.

The section from Route 15 to Route 630 will be closed to through traffic until May 31. VDOT officials has a detour in place, which has drivers taking Route 15 to Route 628, then connecting with Route 630, before looping back to Route 665.