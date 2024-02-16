Herald News Briefs: A fix coming for Old Ridge Road flooding Published 8:31 am Friday, February 16, 2024

A fix coming for Old Ridge Road

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Prince Edward County supervisors asked about finding a solution to the flooding on Old Ridge Road, specifically at the intersection where it connects with Zion Hill Road.

Bill King, who is filling in for Scott Frederick while he’s away at training the next 90 days, acknowledged that the culvert is stopped up, with water flowing. He told supervisors the problem can be traced back to recent work done in the area.

“The contractor cut right through our pipe,” King said. “We’re gonna have to go in and replace it and bill them. We’ve been after them, trying to get them to come back and replace it. So we’re gonna have to go out and do it ourselves, then backbill them.”

King said that work would be taking place within the next few weeks.

Farmville, Prince Edward students make Dean’s List

We have some more college students to applaud today, as more colleges and universities release their honors lists from last semester. One of those was William & Mary, which let The Herald know two local students made the Dean’s List.

Farmville residents Sydney Stokes and Evelyn Weese both made the list for the Fall 2023 semester. To earn the Dean’s List status, a student at William & Mary must be taking at least 12 credit hours and earn at least a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

Meanwhile, another local resident made the same list at Hollins University. Meherrin’s own Grace Meyer earned Dean’s List at the school. At Hollins, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average during the semester.

Moving back up

Hampden-Sydney College didn’t stay out of the Top Two for long. Briefly dropping down to No. 3 in the nation after their loss to Randolph-Macon, the Tigers bounced back after two wins over the past week, moving up to No. 2. So far, the Garnet & Grey have been ranked among the Top Five for eight of 10 weeks during 2023-24. Hampden-Sydney earned 601 points in this week’s poll, including six first-place votes, while John Carroll (OH) (22-1) remains ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive week with 609 points and 16 first-place votes.

H-SC is 21-2 overall, 13-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), and is followed among the Top 10 by fellow ODAC member Randolph-Macon (20-3) at No. 3 with two first-place votes, Oswego State (NY) (22-1) at No. 4, Trinity (CT) (23-1) at No. 5, Trinity (TX) (22-1) at No. 6 with the other first-place vote, Trine (IN) (21-2) at No. 7.

Massie earns Player of the Week

Johnathan Massie put together his finest performance of the season for Longwood men’s basketball over the weekend, and the Big South Conference named him the Big South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Massie exploded for 31 points in a ten-point win over Winthrop on Saturday afternoon. He only missed one shot from the floor and one free throw, going 8-9 from the deck and 12-13 at the free throw line. The 31 points were a career high, and it was the first time a Lancer had scored 30 or more since the 2018-19 season.

He drained all three of his threes which included a halfcourt buzzer beater at halftime. He added four rebounds, two assists and two steals. His effort helped end Longwood’s four-game losing streak and lifted the team to an 11-3 record at the Joan Perry Brock Center. Earlier in the week, Massie had 10 points and a team-best eight rebounds against USC Upstate.

For the week, Massie averaged 20.5 points per game over the two games. He chipped in six boards per game along with three assists and two steals. He shot. 478 from the floor and .429 from three while going 16-18 (.889) from the foul line.

The Lancers are on the road on Saturday when they travel to Presbyterian to take on the Blue Hose at 2 p.m. in the Templeton Center. The game will air on ESPN+ and on the radio on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.

Trash day shifts due to holiday

Ok, let’s talk trash in Farmville. Because Monday, Feb. 19 is President’s Day, there will be no residential or business garbage pickup on that day. Also no cardboard pickup and no brush pickup will be happening. Instead, everything just gets shifted back a day.

For example, Monday’s residential and business trash pickups will happen now on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Then the regular Tuesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Wednesday’s routes will be picked up on Thursday, Feb. 22.

In each case, please have your trash at the curb by 7 a.m. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up only on Tuesday and Friday of next week. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up as time permits. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on Wednesday. If there are any questions, please call the Farmville Public Works Dept. at 392-3331.