Herald Community Calendar for week of Feb. 16, 2024 Published 10:24 am Friday, February 16, 2024

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

FEBRUARY 15

FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY — The Farmville Church of Christ will hold a free clothing giveaway from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 1405 North Main Street.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Feb. 15, beginning at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 16

MOAA PROGRAM — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, Feb. 16, beginning at 12:30 p.m. That’ll take place at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. USAF Capt. Bob Abbott will be the speaker.

FEBRUARY 17

CELEBRATION OF APPRECIATION — The Southside Virginia chapter of the Virginia State University Alumni Association and the Mary E. Heritage Center will host a celebration of appreciation for educators and history makers past and present on Saturday, Feb. 17. This will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at the Prince Edward Middle School cafeteria. A reception will follow the ceremony.

PANCAKE SUPPER — The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a pancake supper on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, apples and a drink, all for a donation at the door. The firehouse is located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in Prospect.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Gabe Cash on Saturday, Feb. 17. The music starts at 5 p.m.

FEBRUARY 18

BLACK HISTORY SERVICE — Midway Baptist Church’s annual Black History Service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Deacon Dorothy Cosby of Tearwallet Baptist Church. A soul food luncheon will be served. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

BLACK HISTORY SERVICE — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will celebrate Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 18, during the 11 a.m. service. African attire is encouraged. The 99-year-old ‘Mother of the Church’, Mrs. Louise Burnside will share her story, reflecting over many years of life. A sermonette and presentation of Black History will also be given by Pastor Timothy Hurt.

FEBRUARY 19

NAACP MEETING — The Prince Edward NAACP branch will hold their February meeting on Monday, Feb. 19 at the Moton Museum. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY 21

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon. People can enjoy a homemade lunch, followed by a message from Rev. Betty Lou Weaver of Assembly of God. Lunch starts at noon.

FEBRUARY 22

LANDOWNERS MEETING — The Piedmont Soil and Water Conversation District will hold a landowners meeting for Prince Edward, Amelia and Nottoway residents on Thursday, Feb. 22, beginning at 8:30 a.m. That’ll take place at the Amelia Baptist Church, located at 9101 Amelia Street in Amelia. Representatives from the Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Services, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Department of Forestry and the James River Association will all be on hand to offer information about agricultural and landowner assistance programs. You can register for free by calling (434)-392-3782 ext. 131 or emailing Ty Smith at tsmith@piedmontswcd.org.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, Feb. 22, beginning at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 23

WATERWORKS PLAY — Waterworks Players will present “The Vagrant”, written by Brett Hursey and directed by Greg Tsigaridas, on Friday, Feb. 23, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at waterworksplayers.org/buytickets. The show will be performed at the Waterworks Players Theatre, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 24

AUTHOR MEET AND GREET — A meet and greet/book signing will be held at the Moton Museum for Wally G. Vaughan. He is the author of “Negro Students Locked out of Public Schools for Five Years,” a collection of interviews of students who were affected by the closing of the schools in Prince Edward County. That will take place Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 10 a.m.

STEW FUNDRAISER — The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Brunswick Stew fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. That’ll take place at the firehouse, located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road in Palmer Springs. Stew is $10 per quart and preorders are highly encouraged. You can preorder by calling 434-689-2661 or 434-689-2631.

GOSPEL EXPLOSION — The Prince Edward NAACP will present a Black History Month Gospel Explosion on Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 3 p.m. That’ll take place at the Elk’s Lodge, located at 636 South Main Street in Farmville. It’ll feature music from the Traveling Angels, Royal Supremes, Cornerstone Baptist Church Men’s Choir, As 1 Mime Ministry, Anthony Tucker and Soldiers of Christ. Minister Adam Freeman will be the MC, with a freewill offering to benefit the Prince Edward NAACP Freedom Fund.

WATERWORKS PLAY — Waterworks Players will present “The Vagrant”, written by Brett Hursey and directed by Greg Tsigaridas, on Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at waterworksplayers.org/buytickets. The show will be performed at the Waterworks Players Theatre, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 25

BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM — The Cumberland County branch of the NAACP and the Cumberland Missionary Educational Conference will present its Black History Month program on Sunday, Feb. 25. The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Bright Hope Center. African Americans and the Arts is the program theme. There will also be a soul food dinner. For more information, call 804-909-0049.

BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM — Forest Baptist Church will hold a Black History program on Sunday, Feb. 25 during the 11 a.m. service. People are invited to come wearing African attire. Attorney James Ghee will reflect on the courageous individuals who paved the way for the many rights and privileges we enjoy today.

BLACK HISTORY SERVICE — Triumph Baptist Church will welcome guest speaker Wally G. Vaughan for the 11 a.m. worship service. He is the author of “Negro Students Locked out of Public Schools for Five Years,” a collection of interviews of students who were affected by the closing of the schools in Prince Edward County. A catered soul food lunch will be held after the service.

BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM — The Missionary Circle of Union R.Z.U.A. Church will hold a Black History Talent Program on Sunday, Feb. 25, beginning at 3 p.m. Appearing on the program will be Deaconess Lottie Morgan, Sister Dorothy Saunders, Trustee Ju’Coby Hendrick, Rev. Leon Wall, Rev. Carnell Bagley and Roanoke Zion Senior Choir of Bracey. The MC will be Myra Winfield of Union Bethel R.Z.U.A. Church. Please feel free to dress in African or old attire. An old-fashioned dinner will be served and the public is welcome to attend.

WATERWORKS PLAY — Waterworks Players will present “The Vagrant”, written by Brett Hursey and directed by Greg Tsigaridas, on Sunday, Feb. 25, beginning at 2 p.m., with a talkback session to follow, Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at waterworksplayers.org/buytickets. The show will be performed at the Waterworks Players Theatre, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 26

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 26, beginning at 6 p.m. The group meets at the Cooperative Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Democratic candidates for the Congressional 5th District will be on hand, including Gloria Witt and Paul Riley. There will also be a program by We Understand Youth for Black History Month.

FEBRUARY 27

BUCKINGHAM DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 27, beginning at 6 p.m. That’ll take place at the Agricultural Building, located at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham.

MARCH 1

WATERWORKS PLAY — Waterworks Players will present “The Vagrant”, written by Brett Hursey and directed by Greg Tsigaridas, on Friday, March 1, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at waterworksplayers.org/buytickets. The show will be performed at the Waterworks Players Theatre, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville.

MARCH 2

WATERWORKS PLAY — Waterworks Players will present “The Vagrant”, written by Brett Hursey and directed by Greg Tsigaridas, on Saturday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at waterworksplayers.org/buytickets. The show will be performed at the Waterworks Players Theatre, located at 25 SMI Way in Farmville.

BEAR CREEK ASTRONOMY — The Crewe Astronomy Club will present their popular program at Bear Creek Hall on Saturday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees of the program will get to observe some neighboring planets and the center of the Milky Way Galaxy through telescopes provided by the club. Participants could also view stars and clusters that make up the outlines of constellations. In the event of overcast skies, videos highlighting features in space will be shown inside the hall. This is a free program, but daily parking rates apply. People are encouraged to bring their own telescopes and binoculars. Crewe Astronomy Club members will be available to answer questions about the sky and assist with viewing equipment. Bear Creek Lake Park is located at 22 Bear Creek Lake Road in Cumberland.

MARCH 3

DEACON AND TRUSTEES SERVICE — Midway Baptist Church will hold its annual Deacon and Trustees Service on Sunday, March 3, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest minister will be Pastor Larry Smith of Rocky Mount Baptist Church in Cumberland. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

BENEFIT LUNCH – Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will have a benefit take-out lunch at 12:30 p.m. for a community member who suffered a major stroke. The dinners will consist of pulled pork BBQ with all the fixings for a suggested donation of $10.

MARCH 9

GIVEAWAY AND BREAKFAST – The Farmville Church of Christ, located at 1405 North Main Street, will hold a clothing giveaway and pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 9, beginning at 9 a.m. and running until noon.

MARCH 12

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, March 12, beginning at 7 p.m. That’ll take place at the Farmville Train Station, featuring L. D. Phaup giving a Powerpoint presentation on “The Old Photographers in Farmville”. Photos will be shown of folks from Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward counties. Fresh homemade cookies will be served after the meeting.

MARCH 23

TAKE A WALK – Virginia Take A Walk, a group focusing on mental health awareness, will hold its Farmville 2024 walk on Saturday, March 23, beginning at 11 a.m. The group will meet out by the LOVE sign near Greenfront Furniture.

MARCH 29

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE – Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will hold Good Friday service at 7 p.m.

APRIL 23

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, April 23 at the Farmville Train Station. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will feature Jimmy Hurt giving a Powerpoint presentation on the French’s Church that was located in Kingsville. The group will discuss the church history and the reported 70 missing graves of French soldiers from the Revolutionary War period.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CAR CLUB MEETS — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club meets the second Monday each month at Merk’s Place in Farmville. Eat in at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Cruise ins are held on the third Saturday from April through October in the parking lot by Tractor Supply in Farmville. 5 p.m. till dusk. Any car owner is welcome to join the club or bring their car to the cruise ins.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH – Triumph Baptist Church, located at 2756 Darlington Heights Road in Prince Edward County, welcomes everyone to services each Sunday. Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by Prayer/Praise and worship service at 11:00 a.m. Worship Service is live streamed on the church Facebook page. Rev. Morris Garner is the pastor.

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP – Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT – An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin. Any questions, contact Joe Reid at (808)-927-8910.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.