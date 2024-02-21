Helen Wilmer Loveday Published 9:10 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

1961-2024

Helen Wilmer Loveday, 62 of Pamplin, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 16. She was born in Crewe in 1961 to Raymond T. “Sonny” and Isabelle Wilmer. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond T. “Sonny” and Isabelle Wilmer; brother, Raymond Keith Wilmer; nephew, Justin Wilmer; niece, Samantha Morris, and brother-in-law, Hurt Morris.

Helen is survived by: daughters, Stephanie (Matthew) Ferreira, Sarah (Matthew) Walton and Shelly (Jesse) Schrader; brother, David (Hope) Wilmer; sisters, Patricia Wilmer and Doris Morris; grandchildren, Enzo, Addison, Carter, Anabelle, Cailyn, Corey, Gabrielle and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Helen is also survived by her wonderful caretaker and loving friend, Doris Loveday.

Helen attended Nottoway Public schools before studying Business at Longwood College, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1983. Helen worked at Winn-Dixie for many years. She loved spending time with and doing for her daughters and grandchildren. She was a devout Christian throughout her entire life and Praised the Lord in everything she did.

We would like to send a special thank you to the staff and physicians at VCU Medical Center for taking care of Helen for over 24 years. Thanks to them, the man above, and her unwavering strong will, she surpassed many obstacles and was able to live a life full of joy, love and happiness.

Visitation was Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 5 – 7 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m., at Concord Baptist Church in Farmville, followed by interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.