Hampden-Sydney Tigers take loss in tennis opener Published 6:30 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Hampden-Sydney College opened its spring season with a 9-0 loss at the hands of Division I College of Charleston, Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Magnolia Green Tennis Facility in Moseley.

In top doubles action, junior Barrett Foster was paired with freshman Thomas Davis, and fell by a score of 6-2. A similar 6-2 scoreline was found in the second doubles action with sophomores Dillon McReynolds and Casey Coffey taking the loss. In the final doubles match, juniors Taylor Fox and Henry Singleton fell by a 6-1 scoreline.

Foster fell in the top singles match-up of the match, falling by a score of 6-2, 6-3. McReynolds and Coffey took defeats in both of their singles matches, with McReynolds producing a 6-0, 6-2 scoreline and Coffey a 6-2, 6-1 scoreline. Singleton dropped the fourth singles match 6-1, 6-0, while Fox was defeated 6-2, 6-2. In the final singles match, junior Matt Kendrick (Birmingham, AL) fell by the same score as Fox, 6-2,6-2.

Email newsletter signup

The Tigers will be back in action when they travel to Christopher Newport University to take on the Captains on Friday, Feb. 9. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the James T. & Sarah C. Eyre Courts.