Hampden-Sydney splits home track meet Published 7:10 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) split its home meet with a 104-88 victory over William Peace (NC) University, but fell to St. Mary’s (MD) College 121-82 at Leggett Pool.

H-SC opened up the meet with a second place finish in the 200 Meter Relay as the foursome of junior Charles Adams, freshman Ben Gerber, freshman Owen Renfrow, and freshman Ronan Self posted a time of 2:03.68. In the final relay event, the Tigers made it a second and third place finish, with juniors Matt Brooks, Quinn Hardimon, Cody Carnes, and freshman Peter Gonzalez, grabbed second place with a time of 1:44.69. With the third-place finish was junior Cole Renfrow, junior Trey Craft, junior Carson Mann and freshman Mason Brooking posted a time of 2:07.94.

Carnes took the win in the 100 Meter Butterfly with a time of 1:00.91, .04 seconds faster than second place. Gerber placed fifth in the event with a time of 1:07.61, Hyde finished in sixth with a time of 1:09.56, with Self in seventh with a time of 1:10.88.

Adams was the top finisher for H-SC in the 800 Meter Freestyle, placing fourth with a time of 11:10.96. Sophomore Jackson Piazza placed sixth in the event with a time of 12:21.13.

Brooks grabbed a third place finish in the 200 Meter Freestyle, posting a time of 2:11.83. Finishing behind Brooks was Adams in fifth with a time of 2:30.57 and Mann in seventh with a time of 2:53.69.

The Tigers grabbed second place in the 50 Meter Freestyle as Carnes put up a time of 25.06 seconds. Following Carnes up in fourth was senior Patrick Duffy with a time of 27.67 seconds. Rounding out the event was Brooking in seventh (30.39), and Mann in eighth (31.53).

Hampden-Sydney had four straight finishers in the 200 Meter IM, with the highest finisher being Owen Renfrow in sixth after posting a time of 2:30.17. Gonzalez was next in seventh with a time of 2:34.30, followed by Hyde in eighth (2:35.72), and Self in ninth (2:37.72).

In the 100 Meter Freestyle, Brooks finished in fourth place with a time of 58.92 seconds. Following Brooks in the event was Duffy in sixth with a time of 1:01.91, Cole Renfrow in seventh with a time of 1:03.52, and Brooking in ninth with a time of 1:10.41.

Hardimon posted a time of 1:05.74 in the 100 Meter Backstroke that was good for second in the event. Hyde was the next to finish as his time of 1.11.29 saw him finish fifth. In sixth was Duffy with a time of 1:17.56 and Piazza finished seventh with a time of 1:18.32.

Gonzalez led all Tigers in the 400 Meter Freestyle, finishing in third place with a time of 4:47.99. Hardimon was close behind as his 4:49.35 was good for fifth, while Craft finished in seventh with a time of 6:26.42.

In the final individual event of the afternoon, Owen Renfrow was the top finisher for H-SC posting a time of 1:14.17 which was good for third. Cole Renfrow finished fifth with a time of 1:17.61, followed by Piazza in seventh (1:24.17), and Craft in ninth (1:29.59).

The Tigers will be back in action for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Swimming Championships, with the first day of events starting on Wednesday, February 7. The swimming championships will be held in Greensboro, N.C. at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.