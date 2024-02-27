Where can I get tickets? Tigers host NCAA Tournament games Published 8:49 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The field’s been set, the sites have been chosen and Hampden-Sydney College is in the NCAA Division III Tournament for the second straight year. The Tigers are also hosting first and second-round NCAA Tournament games this time around. But how can you be sure to get a seat? Let us help explain that part.

You’ve got two options when it comes to getting tickets. And to be clear, this isn’t like the regular season. Regular season games at Kirby Field House are free. NCAA Tournament games cost $15 for adults and $10 for all students and senior citizens. It should be noted that tickets are good for all games on a given day. If you buy a Friday ticket, that covers both of the first-round games.

Option One: You buy them online. Online tickets will be released on Tuesday, Feb. 27, beginning at noon. That’ll be via the HomeTown Ticketing site. Let’s be clear on that. No other sites are (legally) selling tickets to the Friday and Saturday games. Just go to Hometown Ticketing, enter the passcode Tigers24 and then you’ll get a digital ticket that can be scanned in on gameday with your phone.

Option Two: Buy tickets in person. You can only do this at the Athletic Administrative Office in the Kirk Athletic Center on Hampden-Sydney’s campus. For those of you unfamiliar with it, the Kirk Athletic Center is located at 1 College Road, Hampden Sydney. Tickets will be sold in person from Tuesday, Feb. 27 to Thursday, Feb. 29, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

What about remaining tickets?

If any tickets remain after Thursday, they’ll all be available at the door on Friday, beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets for Saturday will be sold on Friday night after game two, and available at the door on Saturday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

What about the matchups?

So now let’s talk about which teams are playing. Hampden-Sydney (26-2) of course is one of them, set to take on La Roche (PA) University (17-10) on Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m. The early game will be between Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ) (22-5) and Farmingdale State (NY) College (26-2) on Friday, March 1, at 4:30 p.m.

The two winners of the Friday games will play in the second round on Saturday, March 2, at 7 p.m.