Hampden-Sydney holds off Randolph College, picks up home win Published 6:11 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

It was the senior show on Saturday afternoon for Hampden-Sydney. Davidson Hubbard put up 20 points and eight rebounds, with Adam Brazil and Alex Elliott both contributing 14 points as the No. 3 Tigers held off Randolph College 78-68 for the home win.

Playing in front of a loud crowd at Kirby Field House, the host Tigers closed the first half on a 26-2 run to lead 43-33 at halftime, and led by as many as 14 points in the second half, to improve to 21-2 overall, 13-2 in the ODAC. The visiting WildCats were led by Danny Bickey with 19 points and dropped to 9-15 overall, 3-12 in the ODAC.

“Slow start today, but we found a way,” said Tigers Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough. “This time of year, there are no secrets, you have to go out there and execute what you do best. We need to clean-up our rebounding moving into next week.”

Breaking down the game

Hampden-Sydney took an early 4-0 lead to begin the contest after consecutive jumpers by Hubbard, but Randolph used an 18-4 run to go ahead 18-8 at 12:45 behind five points from Bickey. The WildCats extended their advantage to 31-17 with 8:51 on the first-half clock as the visitors connected on six three-point field goals in the first 11:09.

The Tigers, however, finally got going and put together a game-changing 26-2 run to lead 43-33 at halftime. Hubbard got it started with another jumper, and closed it with a jumper, as well … scoring 10 points during the outburst. Elliott added back-to-back two three-pointers, as did freshman Blake Wilson (off the bench), while Brazil also connected on a three-ball and fifth-year Ryan Clements added a free throw.

Hampden-Sydney extended its advantage to as many as 14 points in the second half, leading 56-42 with 13:57 remaining, with scoring from Brazil (4), sophomore Shane Fernald (4, off the bench), fifth-year team captain Miles Harris (3, off the bench) and Clements (2). The Tigers led 61-49 at 9:58 after a jumper by Brazil, and the lead was 63-51 at 7:48 after a little jump-hook in the lane from Elliott. Randolph was able to close to within 63-57 with 5:59 left to play following consecutive three-pointers, one from Bickey, but the Garnet & Grey answered with a quick 7-2 run to lead 70-59 at 2:58 after an old-fashioned three-point play down low by senior team captain Josiah Hardy that followed another basket from Hubbard and two free throws by Elliott. H-SC secured the outcome with 8-8 free throws over the final 1:15, getting the charity tosses from Elliott (4-4), fifth-year Chase Turner (2-2, off the bench) and Clements (2-2).

Hampden-Sydney, by the numbers

Hubbard led Hampden-Sydney with his game-high 20 points, adding his team-high eight rebounds, along with a game-high three steals, as well. Brazil and Elliott each finished with their respective 14 points for the Tigers, with Brazil making 2-3 three-pointers along with four assists, and Elliott (2 3FGs) making 6-6 free throws along with six rebounds. Wilson contributed nine points, making 3-5 three-pointers. Clements had seven points, six rebounds along with game-highs of six assists and three steals, while Fernald added six points (3-3 FGs).

Hampden-Sydney also shot 45% (28-62) from the field, including 33% (8-24) on three-pointers, and 88% (14-16) at the free throw line. The Tigers enjoyed a 25-15 advantage in points from turnovers, forcing 20 miscues by Randolph, along with a 28-22 advantage in points scored in the paint.

Bickey led Randolph with his 19 points, adding four assists. Landon Wagoner finished with 12 points for the Wildcats, and Cole Perry contributed a game-high 10 rebounds. Randolph shot 43% (24-56) from the field, including 39% (10-26) on three-pointers, and 77% (10-13) at the line.

What’s next for the Tigers?

Hampden-Sydney plays on the road at ODAC member Virginia Wesleyan University on Wednesday evening, February 14, at 5 p.m. in Virginia Beach-a game that can be heard locally on WVHL Radio, Kickin’ Country 92.9 FM-also available worldwide on the Internet at wvhl.net or via the TuneIn Radio App. The Tigers will conclude the regular season at home in the friendly confines against the University of Mary Washington in non-conference action on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. in Fleet Gym-Senior Day for eight special Tigers.