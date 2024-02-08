Hampden-Sydney dominates in road win against Averett

Coming off their first loss in 2024, the Hampden-Sydney Tigers needed to reset. That wasn’t a problem Wednesday night, as they went on the road to Danville. Facing off against Averett, Hampden-Sydney dominated the Cougars from the first minute, picking up the 81-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win. 

The Tigers were led by fifth-year captain Miles Harris, who scored a career-high 14 points off the bench, including 11 in the first half. Senior team captain Adam Brazil and sophomore Shane Fernald both added 12. The team improves to 20-2 overall, 12-2 in the ODAC. It’s the program’s second consecutive 20-win season, marking the first time since 2002-03 (28-4) and 2003-04 (25-5) with back-to-back 20-win campaigns. The host Cougars were led by Jamison Graves with a game-high 15 points and dropped to 4-19 overall, 2-12 in the ODAC.

“Good road win tonight,” said Tigers Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough, now in his fifth year. “I thought our bench really gave us a spark and got us going.”

Breaking down the game

Hampden-Sydney yielded an opening three-point field goal to AU before scoring 11 unanswered points to lead 11-3 at 14:03, getting three-pointers from senior Alex Elliott, Brazil and Harris, along with a basket down low by Fernald. The Tigers extended their run to 18-2 for an 18-5 advantage with 10:01 on the first-half clock-Harris connecting on another three-pointer-while junior Nick Shryock and Ryan Clements each scored, as well.

The Cougars were within 20-13, but the visitors used an 11-3 run to lead 31-16 at 2:10 after an offensive rebound tip-in by Fernald, while Harris also added his third triple of the opening half during the outburst. Fernald and Harris each added late baskets inside as the Garnet & Grey led 35-23 at halftime.

AU began the second half with an 11-4 run to close to within 39-34 at 15:44 following seven-straight points by Graves, but that was as close as they would get … as H-SC responded with 12 unanswered points toward a 16-2 run for a 55-36 advantage with 9:43 remaining. Brazil, Clements and fifth-year Chase Turner (off the bench) each scored four points during the 12-0 run, before Turner and Shryock added baskets in the paint, as well.

Another three-pointer by Brazil made it 60-39 at 7:13, back-to-back baskets down low from senior Davidson Hubbard made it 64-42 at 5:41, a conventional three-point play by Harris made it 67-47 at 4:09, a three-pointer by junior Ayman McGowan (off the bench) made it 71-47 at 2:57, a fast break slam dunk by Turner made it 77-49 at 1:27 and a three-pointer by sophomore Kolby Wright (off the bench) provided for the largest lead at 81-49 with 46-seconds left to play toward the final margin of victory.

Hampden-Sydney, by the numbers

Harris led H-SC with his career-high 14 points, including 3-7 three-pointers, while adding four rebounds, as well. Brazil and Fernald each finished with their respective 12 points for the Tigers, with Brazil making 2-3 three-pointers along with two assists, and Fernald making 5-6 field goals along with three rebounds and a game-high three assists. Clements contributed his 10 points, three rebounds and game-highs of three assists and two steals. 

Turner had nine points and four rebounds. H-SC shot 57% (31-54) from the field, including 65% (17-26) in the second half, 47% (8-17) on three-pointers, and 73% (11-15) at the free throw line. The Tigers enjoyed a 42-14 advantage in points scored in the paint, a 50-29 advantage in bench points, a 19-5 advantage in second chance points with 10 offensive rebounds and a 22-9 advantage in points from turnovers, forcing 18 miscues by AU.

Graves led AU with his game-high 15 points, including 3-6 three-pointers. The Cougars shot 41% (19-46) from the field, including 50% (9-18) on three-pointers, and 71% (5-7) at the line.

What’s next for Hampden-Sydney?

Hampden-Sydney returns home for two of its final three regular season contests, beginning with ODAC opponent Randolph College on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium at Kirby Field House. Following a road game at conference member Virginia Wesleyan University on Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. in Virginia Beach, the Tigers will conclude the regular season against the University of Mary Washington in non-conference action on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. in Fleet Gym-Senior Day for eight Tigers.

