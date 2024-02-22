Hampden-Sydney College reaches national achievement Published 12:42 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Hampden-Sydney College received some good news late last week. The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs recognized the school for being one of the colleges and universities with the highest number of faculty and administrators selected for the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program.

Hampden-Sydney is ranked as one of the top six Fulbright producing undergraduate institutions in the country. Fulbright Top Producing Institutions like Hampden-Sydney value global connection and support members of their campus communities to pursue international opportunities.

Two scholars from Hampden-Sydney were selected for Fulbright awards for the 2023-24 academic year. Elliott Professor of English Evan Davis and Elliott Professor of Biology Rachel Goodman received Fulbright awards in English and biology, respectively. They join Elliott Professor of History Andre Pagliarini — who received a Fulbright in the 2022-23 award cycle — as Hampden-Sydney’s most recent Fulbright recipients.

Dr. Goodman conducted research on ranaviruses in amphibians in Colombia during the summer of 2023. Dr. Davis has been teaching courses in American satire and American graphic novels teaching at two universities in Tokyo, Japan, this school year.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program. Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and work to address complex global challenges.

“The experiences of Hampden-Sydney’s Fulbright scholars will elevate the discourse within classrooms on the Hill and inspire our students to think beyond borders and question preconceived notions, all key elements to becoming good men and good citizens,” said Hampden-Sydney President Larry Stimpert.

“Fulbright’s Top Producing Institutions represent the diversity of America’s higher education community. Dedicated administrators support students and scholars at these institutions to fulfill their potential and rise to address tomorrow’s global challenges. We congratulate them and all the Fulbrighters who are making an impact the world over,” said Lee Satterfield, assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs.

Fulbright is a program of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. government. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations

around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program.

Fulbright alumni work to make a positive impact on their communities, sectors, and the world and have included 41 heads of state or government, 62 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 80 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders and changemakers who build mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit https://fulbrightprogram.org/.