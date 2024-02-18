Hampden-Sydney closes out regular season with Senior Day win Published 8:27 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

It was Senior Day for the Hampden-Sydney Tigers and this year’s class led the way on the court Saturday. Senior team captain Adam Brazil set the pace with a game-high 21 points, as No. 2 Hampden-Sydney beat the University of Mary Washington 70-59 in front of a cheering crowd at Kirby Field House. For the final game of the regular season, the host Tigers closed the first half on an 11-2 run to lead 30-26 at halftime. Then they took control with a 10-2 run to begin the second half. Hampden-Sydney finishes the regular season with a 23-2 record, 14-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The visiting Eagles were led by Zack Blue with 16 points and dropped to 16-9 overall.

“We are so thankful and so proud of the eight seniors that we honored today,” said Tigers Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough. “They created the culture, committed to it, and live it every day. They have set the tone for how this program will operate for years to come.”

Pace set early on Senior Day

Hampden-Sydney led early at 8-6 with 17:12 on the first-half clock after the second three-pointer of the contest by Miles Harris, along with a jumper sandwiched in between from fifth-year Chase Turner-the duo from Virginia Beach making their first starts of the season on Senior Day.

Email newsletter signup

The Tigers were ahead 12-10 at 14:55 following a layup by senior team captain Josiah Hardy, but UMW put together a 14-7 run to lead 24-19 with 7:10 remaining in the half. The run included a pair of three-pointers, the latter by Blue, who scored seven of the points. The Garnet & Grey, however, closed the half strong by outscoring the Eagles 11-4 to lead 30-26 at halftime. Hardy started it with a basket inside at 4:17, followed by two free throws from Brazil (1:34), a one-handed slam dunk on the break by Davidson Hubbard resulting from a steal and assist by Brazil, an offensive rebound basket from Turner and buzzer-beating three-pointer by Brazil, assisted by Turner.

Brazil started the second half with another three-pointer, followed by a three-pointer from Hubbard, an offensive rebound basket by Hubbard, along with a steal and driving layup from fifth-year Ryan Clements. UMW closed back to within 40-34 at 15:40, but the Tigers answered with a 13-2 run lead 53-36 with 11:10 remaining. Harris scored six quick points with two more three-pointers, while Brazil added five points, including another three-pointer, and Hardy scored on a jumper.

A steal, and assist, by Turner led to yet another triple by Brazil to give the hosts their largest lead of the day at 58-40 with 7:48 on the second-half clock toward maintaining a double-digit advantage for the duration. The closest the Eagles would get was 63-53 at 3:48, but the Garnet & Grey secured the outcome with two free throws from Clements (1:27), another slam dunk by Hubbard, who was fouled for a conventional three-point play (0:36), and a late slam dunk by freshman Alex Cannon ahead of a final basket by the visitors.

Hampden-Sydney by the numbers

Brazil led H-SC with his game-high 21 points, including his five three-pointers. Harris finished with his 14 points to equal his career-high for the Tigers, making 4-7 three-pointers. Hubbard contributed his 12 points, adding six rebounds. Clements had eight points, five rebounds and four assists, while Turner added six points (3-3 FGs), four rebounds and a game-high five assists. Hardy also had six points, adding three rebounds and two steals, while senior Alex Elliott had a game-high seven rebounds. H-SC shot 49% (25-51) from the field, including 35% (10-29) on three-pointers, and 91% (10-11) at the free throw line. The Tigers enjoyed a 42-14 advantage in bench points, and a 19-8 advantage in points from turnovers, forcing 13 miscues by the Eagles.

Blue led UMW with his 16 points, adding a game-high three steals. Jay Randall finished with 10 points for the Eagles. UMW shot 44% (22-50) from the field, including 32% (6-19) on three-pointers, and 82% (9-11) at the line.

It was Senior Day for Ryan Clements, Miles Harris, Chase Turner, Alex Elliott, Josiah Hardy, Shawn Hodge, Davidson Hubbard and DJ Wright, as a special pregame ceremony recognized and honored each Tiger along with respective family members. Harris, Turner and Hodge drew the starting assignments, their respective first starts of the season, along with Clements and Elliott, who have each started all 25 games this year.

After Senior Day, ODAC conference looms

Up next, Hampden-Sydney will play in the upcoming 2024 ODAC Men’s Basketball Tournament on February 22-25 at the Salem Civic Center in Salem. The Tigers have secured the #2 seed and will play in the Quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. against either #7 seed Bridgewater or #10 seed Ferrum, who play in a first-round game on Monday, Feb. 19. The semifinals will be played on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and the championship on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.