Garden Club helps Arts Center Published 1:40 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club recently installed a bench at the Buckingham Arts Center and dedicated it in memory of Charlene Snoddy. Mrs. Snoddy was a long time member and past president of BDGC. The bench was acquired through the garden club’s partnership with NexTrex’s plastic recycling program. Standing is Donna McRae-Jones, chair of the recycling program; seated are, from left, Jackie Fairbarns and Suzanne VandeGrift, co-presidents.