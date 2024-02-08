Garden Club helps Arts Center

Published 1:40 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Staff Report

Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club

Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club recently installed a bench at the Buckingham Arts Center and dedicated it in memory of Charlene Snoddy. Mrs. Snoddy was a long time member and past president of BDGC. The bench was acquired through the garden club’s partnership with NexTrex’s plastic recycling program. Standing is Donna McRae-Jones, chair of the recycling program; seated are, from left, Jackie Fairbarns and Suzanne VandeGrift, co-presidents. 

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyles

Health district honored by national group

Sailor's Creek

Proposed federal bill would help Sailor’s Creek restoration

Buckingham FFA

Buckingham FFA members advocate for agriculture

Through the Garden Gate

Through the Garden Gate: Controversy in the garden

Print Article