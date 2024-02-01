Free tax prep available Published 7:31 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Tis the season for W-2s and 1040s. Tax season is upon us, and there’s free help available for many who are gathering the correct documents for their annual filing.

Faculty and students in the Longwood University College of Business and Economics are offering free tax-return preparation for anyone whose annual income is $60,000 or less.

“This can be a stressful time if you are navigating the complexities of the tax code by yourself,” said Dr. Dawn Schwartz, assistant professor of accounting. “This program not only helps community members who cannot always afford hundreds of dollars for an accountant to prepare a tax return, but also gives valuable experience to our students who are training for careers in this field. They will work with CPAs on staff to prepare professional returns for members of the community who take advantage of this program. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

If you qualify for the free service and would like to have your taxes prepared, Longwood faculty and students will hold several Saturday sessions (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) on campus in the basement of Hiner, Room G16 over the next two months:

• Feb. 10

• Feb. 17

• Feb. 24

• March 16

• March 23

Now the organizers ask that you bring with you materials related to filing a tax return:

• Driver’s license (or photo identification card)

• Copies of all W-2, 1098 and 1099 forms

• Documentation of other income

• Social Security card or individual tax identification number

• Child care provider’s identification number

• Bank account information

• Health coverage form

• Copy of last year’s tax return (if applicable)

This marks the fifth year the College of Business and Economics has offered this free service.