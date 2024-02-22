Free concert set

Published 11:45 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Staff Report

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Longwood University Chamber Orchestra and Wind Symphony will join forces for a free concert. The concert will feature both faculty and student soloists, and a wide variety of music including original newer works by Anthony O’Toole, music from the movie score to The Lord of the Rings and much more.

The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. on campus in Jarman Auditorium, and the doors will open at 7:15. The concert will feature pieces performed by both ensembles alone, as well as together as one large group of strings, winds and percussion.

