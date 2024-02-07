Five hospitalized after Farmville traffic accident on Wednesday Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Five people from two vehicles were taken to the hospital after a traffic accident that happened Wednesday in front of the Farmville fire station. Portions of West Third Street near the intersection with Oak Street were shut down for roughly an hour Wednesday morning, as firefighters and emergency medical service workers got people out of both vehicles. It took longer to help the occupants of the truck involved, as it had flipped during the crash. The road opened again just after 11 a.m,, after debris and materials had been removed from the scene.

“We’re really not sure how (the accident) came to be,” said Farmville Fire Chief Daniel Clark. “The police department is looking into that. We heard the commotion from inside the station, saw the truck flipping and rushed out to help.”

Out of those taken to the hospital, four are still being treated at Central Southside in Farmville. The fifth was airlifted to a larger facility in Richmond. No charges have been filed yet, as police are still investigating how the Farmville traffic accident happened.