Evelyn Palmore Nicholas Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Evelyn Palmore Nicholas, 89 of Dillwyn, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 17. She was born in Howardsville on March 13, 1934, the daughter of the late Ernest Dabney Palmore Sr. and Rosa Ballowe Palmore Duncan.

Evelyn was the former co-owner of Nicholas Supermarket.

She is survived by her daughter, Mattie Snoddy Land (Ray) and sons, David Palmore Snoddy (Cindy) and Dean Lewis Snoddy (Debbie) and son-in-law, Doug Lightner, all of Dillwyn. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Harold Snoddy Sr. and Alexander “Kayo” McGhee Nicholas; son, Robert Harold Snoddy Jr.; daughter, Judy Snoddy Lightner; sister, Mildred Palmore Ragland; brothers, Ernest Dabney “Junior” Palmore, Frederick Lewis Palmore Sr., and Everett Tilden “Buddy” Palmore.

Known as “Nannie” to all, she was dearly loved and cherished.

Funeral services will be held Feb. 24, at 2 p.m., at Glenmore Community Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 23, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.