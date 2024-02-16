Elizabeth Ann Wilson Published 6:01 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Elizabeth Ann Wilson, affectionately known as Betty, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 9, as a resident of the Grace Unit of The Woodland, located in Farmville. Betty was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on March 21, 1935, as the youngest child of the late Mary Katherine Trimble Wilson and the late George Nelson Wilson Jr., joining a brother, George Nelson Wilson III.

She grew up in the same house on Noyes Avenue in Charleston, where she lived until her move to Farmville around 2011.Elizabeth retired from the Department of Taxation for the state of West Virginia. Always a doting Great Aunt, Betty enjoyed searching for and gifting her great nieces and nephews memorable toys, and often kept the toys from fast food meals to give to others. As a hobby, Betty loved to tap dance and took lessons even as she approached the young age of mid-to-late 60’s. Betty was a happy soul, quick witted and one never quite knew what joke or pun that she might come out with as you visited her. She had a wonderful and positive outlook on her life, even as it found her living several years in the nursing home. Betty was a favorite of many of the nurses and staff at the Woodland as well as a favorite of the friends and family members of the other residents. She often would tell you either, “See you later, alligator,” or “After a while, crocodile,” as you left her room. Truly a loving person that blessed the lives of those around her, Betty will be missed.

Elizabeth is survived by her only brother, George Nelson Wilson III, also a resident of The Woodland, in Farmville. She is survived by her niece, Elizabeth Wilson Smith (Marshall) of Farmville; her nephew, George Nelson Wilson IV (Terri), also of Farmville; as well as great nieces and nephews, including Victoria Gayle Wilson Najjar (Dilan), of Waynesboro, Zachary Atkins Wilson, of Farmville, Nicholas Hart Wilson (engaged to Elaine Lavergne) of Chesterfield, Dr. Mary Katherine Smith of Ashland, Hannah Wilson Smith, of Roanoke and Savannah Elizabeth Wilson, of Farmville. She is survived by one great-great niece, Artemis Gayle Najjar. She is also survived by several cousins.

A funeral service celebrating the life of Elizabeth Ann Wilson will be held on Monday, Feb. 19, in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home, located at 115 Covington Court, Farmville. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to the hour of service at the Puckett Funeral Home, with the funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private and held at a later date at the Maplewood Cemetery in Elkins, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice, in memory of Elizabeth Ann Wilson.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.