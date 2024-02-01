Elementary students help FACES Published 10:30 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Prince Edward County Elementary School, in collaboration with Virginia Tiered Systems of Supports (VTSS), recently organized a food drive to support F.A.C.E.S. Food Pantry. The initiative, facilitated by the National Elementary Honor Society, aimed to make a positive impact by collecting non-perishable food items. The National Elementary Honor Society took charge of the campaign, counting and loading the donated items onto the delivery truck for a seamless transfer to F.A.C.E.S. Food Pantry. The friendly competition between grades was an additional motivation. Each grade’s collection was on display in the cafeteria. Between grades, the collective effort resulted in a donation of 1,064 items. “This achievement reflects the incredible generosity of our community, and we extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed,” Prince Edward County Public Schools officials said in a statement. As for the competition, fourth grade took first place by collecting 304 items. In second was the first grade class, with 236 donations. Kindergarten came in third, with 150 items.