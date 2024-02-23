Diane Elizabeth Taylor Garlick Published 4:03 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Diane Elizabeth Taylor Garlick, 71, retired Amelia County Social Services Specialist and resident of Farmville, passed away at Virginia Baptist Hospital Centra Lynchburg on Saturday, Feb. 17.

She is survived by her sister, Jane Wesley Taylor-Warner and brother in law, Dirk Laros Warner of Cumberland County, as well as many cousins in Baltimore, Maryland and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Garlick; father, Dr. Woodrow Wilson Taylor and mother, Norma Petillo Taylor, all of Farmville.

Email newsletter signup

Diane was born in Farmville on April 26, 1952 and was educated in schools here in Prince Edward County and Richmond. She attended Hollins College in Roanoke for four years and eventually moved to the small community of Kents Store in Fluvanna County. Diane worked for many years as an automobile salesperson for Brown Honda-Saab in Charlottesville, before finally returning to Farmville in 2009.

Special love and appreciation goes out from the family to the beautiful, faithful and dedicated caregivers who lovingly cared for Diane in her time of need after she became physically disabled. Judy Powell, Claudia Farrell, Niyona Tripp, Vanessa Taylor, Felicia Rogers, who are all tender Angels and gifts from the Lord above, they define the word compassion. Thank you for the last two years. Thanks as well to the many other caregivers who dedicated their time and aid over that time, including Gail Williams, Christine Peters, Tyra Robinson, Ty-onna Thomas and Lindsey Cowalt. God Bless you all!

A family and friends memorial celebration of Diane’s life will be held with Puckett Funeral Home in the near future and cards and flowers of remembrance may be sent to the family in care of Puckett Funeral Home.

Interment will be held privately at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.