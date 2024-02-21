Death Notices for Wednesday, Feb. 21 Published 9:35 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

See below for today’s death notices.

Emma Jane Warren Watson, 84 of Farmville, passed away Feb. 10. Funeral service was held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m., at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Farmville. Interment was in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Carmichael L. Hurt, 79 of Crewe, passed away Feb. 14. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m., at New Bethel Baptist Church, Crewe. Interment will be in the Hurt Family Cemetery. Oliver and Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434)394-0398.