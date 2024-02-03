Death Notices for Friday, February 2, 2024 Published 6:14 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

See below for today’s death notices.

Andrew Louis Holliman, 69 of Pamplin, passed away Jan. 24. Funeral service was held on Thursday, Feb. 1, at noon, at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment was in the St. James AME Cemetery, Prospect. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Jermaine Antonio Jordan, 40 of Richmond, formerly of Prince Edward County, passed away Jan. 24. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, at noon, at Sulphur Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Joseph Cupid Gilliam, 86 of Cumberland, passed away Jan. 25. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 1:30 p.m., at Sharon Baptist Church, Cumberland. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to obituaries and/or death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.