Death Notices for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 Published 12:52 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Please see below for today’s death notices.

Illian D. Price, 75 of Chesterfield, passed away Jan. 31. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m., at the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel, Farmville. Interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

