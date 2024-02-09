Death Notices for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Published 12:52 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Staff Report

Death Notices

Please see below for today’s death notices.

Illian D. Price, 75 of Chesterfield, passed away Jan. 31. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m., at the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel, Farmville. Interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to obits/death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.

