Death Notices for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 Published 12:55 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

See below for today’s death notices.

Bernice Alice Wingo, 90 of Jetersville, passed away Feb. 17. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m., at High Rock Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Harriet Elizabeth Fentress, 84 of Meherrin, passed away Feb. 17. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m., at Midway Baptist Church. Interment will be in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Ann Clay Irons, 82 of Farmville, passed away Feb. 21. Visitation will be Feb. 23 at Puckett Funeral Home from 5 -7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at Farmville Presbyterian Church. Puckett Funeral Home serving the family.

Ralph Newslester Gregory, 86 of Scottsville, passed away Feb. 16. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m., at Baptist Union Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434)394-0398.