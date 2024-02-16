Death Notice for Friday, February 16, 2024 Published 2:04 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

See below for today’s death notices.

Julia Irene Gilliam Leach, 89 of Cumberland, passed away Feb. 11. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m., at Sharon Baptist Church, Cumberland. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.