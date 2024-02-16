Death Notice for Friday, February 16, 2024

Published 2:04 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Staff Report

Death Notices

See below for today’s death notices.

Julia Irene Gilliam Leach, 89 of Cumberland, passed away Feb. 11. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m., at Sharon Baptist Church, Cumberland. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.

