Davidson Hubbard leads the way as Tigers earn 19th win Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

The march to the postseason continues for the Hampden-Sydney Tigers. The current No. 1 team in NCAA Division III shut down Virginia Wesleyan 77-54 in front of a loud and energetic crowd at Kirby Field House. The host Tigers took control early, led by Davidson Hubbard and his game high 23 point performance, en route to their 14th-straight victory-improving to 19-1 overall, 11-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The visiting Marlins were led by Miles Wallace with 12 points, while dropping to 15-6 overall, 6-6 in the ODAC.

“Kirby was rocking again tonight, thank you to everyone who came out to support,” said fifth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “I thought our effort on both ends was tremendous in the first half and really allowed us to build a lead. The guys were focused and together.”

Breaking down the game

Hampden-Sydney yielded an opening three-point field goal to VWU, but quickly took control with a 19-2 run to lead 19-5 at 13:32 in a contest played before a crowd of 737 and once-again featuring a vocal student section. Senior Davidson Hubbard scored the first six points and had 11 during the outburst, while senior team captain Adam Brazil and freshman Blake Wilson each added three-pointers.

The Tigers continued their momentum and extended the run to 29-4 to take a 29-7 advantage with 8:24 on the first-half clock, getting points from sophomore Shane Fernald, Hubbard, Wilson, senior team captain Josiah Hardy and senior Alex Elliott with a run-capping three-pointer. The Garnet & Grey took their largest lead of the half at 44-15 following a fast break layup by junior Nick Shryock, and a late basket from Hubbard made it 46-18 at halftime.

H-SC pushed the margin to 30 points early in the second half at 56-26 following a three-pointer by fifth-year team captain Miles Harris with 14:03 remaining. Another layup from Shryock made it 61-33 at 10:49, and another three-pointer by Wilson made it 64-35 at 7:18. A pair of free throws by freshman Harrison Morris pushed the margin back to 30 points at 70-40 with 4:11 left to play as Coach Kimbrough was able to go deep into the bench for the final four-plus minutes of the contest. A three-pointer during the final minute from junior Ayman McGowan provided for the final points by the home team toward the program’s 14th consecutive victory.

Davidson Hubbard leads the way

Hubbard led Hampden-Sydney with his game-highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds, marking his fifth double-double of the season, and 22nd of his career. Wilson finished with his career-high 12 points for the Tigers, going 5-5 on field goals, including 2-2 on three-pointers. Hardy and Fernald each added nine points, with Fernald adding four rebounds, as well. Brazil contributed three points, six rebounds-to tie his season-high-and a game-high five assists, as well. H-SC shot 51% (31-61) from the field, including 47% (8-17) on three-pointers, and 58% (7-12) at the free throw line. The Tigers enjoyed a 38-22 advantage in points scored in the paint, a 23-4 advantage in second chance points with 15 offensive rebounds and a 35-19 advantage in bench points.

Wallace led VWU with his 12 points, including 4-5 three-pointers. Khaliyl Davis finished with 11 points for the Marlins, including 3-4 three-pointers, while Khai Seargeant added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. VWU shot 33% (20-60) from the field, including 35% (8-23) on three-pointers, and 55% (6-11) at the line.

What’s next for Tigers?

H-SC continues to enjoy its finest start to a season since 2002-03 when the program began 22-0 en route to a 28-4 campaign that included an NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance. The Tigers remain at home to host ODAC opponent, archrival and No. 8 Randolph-Macon College (17-3, 10-1) on Saturday afternoon, February 3, at 2 p.m. in the friendly confines of Fleet Gym, and that contest has already been announced as sold-out.

For more on Davidson Hubbard, you can read the Herald’s feature on him here.