DAR members deliver quilts and blankets

Published 2:47 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Regina Caraway

DAR donation
Pictured here are Marjo Mullins and Fisher House II representative, Willie McDonald.

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a mission of serving our nation’s veterans. The Patriot ancestors of the members of the DAR were America’s first veterans. Therefore, the DAR strives to do whatever they can to meet the needs of today’s vets.

The Service for Veterans Committee of the JR-L Chapter is chaired by Marjo Mullins and assisted by committee members Jenny Bobko, Donna Ennis, and Anne Wilkins. This past Christmas, the Committee collected and delivered 35 handmade quilts and afghan blankets to the families staying at the Veterans Administration’s Fisher House II in Richmond. 

JR-L officials said it was a small token of appreciation for the veterans’ service to our country.

