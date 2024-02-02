DAR focuses on origins of the U.S. Navy Published 10:15 am Friday, February 2, 2024

Mark Day, President of the Patrick Henry Chapter, Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, was the guest speaker for the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution’s Jan. 13 meeting. The meeting was held at the Barbara Johns Farmville-P.E. Community Library. The program, titled “The American Navy During the Revolutionary War”, told of the origins of the United States Naval Service and traced its origins to the Continental Navy, which was established during the American Revolution. Pictured are Margaret Atkins, Chapter Regent; Day; and chapter member Bonnie George.