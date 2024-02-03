Dan Dwyer will run for re-election in Farmville Published 12:13 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

Dan Dwyer has qualified and will be on the ballot in November 2024 for an At-Large seat on the Farmville Town Council. Dwyer announced the decision on Wednesday, saying he will be running as an incumbent. He was first elected in 2014.

“It has been my honor and pleasure to represent the citizens of Farmville,” Dwyer said. “For the past 10 years, I have done my best to be responsive to residents’ concerns and comments and bring them to council or town staff. Leadership involves making tough decisions. I will continue to do my homework, consider all factors, and determine what is best for the whole community.” Prior to being elected, Dwyer served approximately five years on the Town of Farmville planning commission.