Congressman Bob Good wants questions answered Published 7:17 am Friday, February 2, 2024

Congressman Bob Good (VA-05) sent two letters on Wednesday, demanding accountability and transparency from recent efforts by the now-completed Naming Commission.

“Congress should conduct a thorough review to determine the true nature of the efforts to remove historic statues and memorials,” said Good. “Historical sites are meant to preserve moments that are critical to the growth and healing of our nation and should not be subject to the destructive ruse of political wokeness. I am calling for a full accounting of the actions taken by the Naming Commission so the American people can see for themselves how the Biden Administration used their tax dollars, and if they did so to arbitrarily erase our history.”

In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Good expressed concern over the removal of the Reconciliation Monument and other actions taken by the Naming Commission. Good requested all documents, meeting records, and communications related to the operations and deliberations of the Naming Commission to ensure proper transparency for the American people.

Good sent another letter to Chairman James Comer, urging the Oversight Committee to conduct hearings on the Naming Commission’s decisions. He voiced the need for proper accountability and oversight regarding the rationale behind the Commission’s deliberations.